Overwatch 2 Roadhog Design Revealed

When Overwatch 2 releases, the sequel will see a number of changes to the game’s heroes. Some of the characters will be getting changes to their abilities, while others will also see alterations to their appearances. The latter seems to be the case for Roadhog. Over the last few days, Blizzard Entertainment has pulled back the curtain on Sojourn, the newest hero coming to the game. Gameplay footage for the new character was showcased in a developer update video, where eagle-eyed fans also discovered some changes to Roadhog’s design. Blizzard seems to have changed the character’s hair and chain, while also giving him a new jacket, as well.

Images of the changes were shared by @Kompae on Twitter and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/Kompae/status/1515062586722684936

Surprisingly, Blizzard has not really acknowledged these changes to Roadhog outside of their presence in the video. Hopefully, the company will give fans a better look at these changes over the coming weeks, but for now, fans will have to settle for the brief glimpse in Sojourn’s new trailer.

It’s been a very long wait for Overwatch 2, but it seems like an end is nearly in sight! Blizzard has started to reveal more information about the sequel, and a closed beta is set to begin later this month. The sequel will make a handful of changes to the current game’s formula, but it remains to be seen just how significant those changes will be. After seeing gameplay from Overwatch 2 last year, Twitch streamer xQc laughed about the game’s similarity to its predecessor. With Overwatch 2, there will be a lot of pressure on Blizzard to maintain the elements that fans have come to know and love, while also adding enough new elements to make it feel original; fans will just have to wait and see how things play out! Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Overwatch 2 right here.

Are you excited to check out Roadhog in Overwatch 2? What do you think of these changes to the character’s design?Letus know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitterat @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!