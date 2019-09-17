Overwatch Reveals New LEGO Event

Blizzard is bringing its partnership with The Lego Group back into Overwatch with the reveal of a new LEGO-themed event that’s going live in the game. The highlight of the event is a blocky Bastion skin that turns the hero into a mass of vibrant LEGO bricks, but you can get cosmetics related to other heroes if you’re not a Bastion main. The event is live as of September 17th and will run until September 30th, so players have a while to get all the possible rewards.

Overwatch’s LEGO event was announced on Tuesday with the video above giving an overview of what the event consists of. Players have 12 different rewards to earn throughout the course of the event, some of which are earned just by playing with others earned by watching Twitch streamers play Overwatch. The Bastion skin seen in the video is the grand prize for winning enough games and will be unlocked after players have won nine matches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Build your very own limited-time Brick Bastion skin by winning Overwatch games through September 30!” the announcement said. “Plus, watch participating Overwatch streams on Twitch to unlock delightful brick-themed sprays and icons.”

The video above shows the skin in action and also provides a preview of the other cosmetics players can accessorize with. Icons and sprays featuring different LEGO-themed heroes comprise the rest of the rewards, each of which is listed below along with the requirements for unlocking them.

Play to Earn (Wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, and Arcade count)

Win 3 games = 2 Player Icons

Win 6 Games = Pharah & Mercy Sprays

Win 9 Games = Brick Bastion Skin

Watch to Earn

Watch 2 Hours = D.Va Spray

Watch 4 Hours = 2 Player Icons

Watch 6 Hours = Genji & Hanzo Sprays, 2 Player Icons

Players who want to get the icons and sprays earned by watching streamers play Overwatch will need to link their Blizzard and Twitch accounts to do so.

Blizzard has previously revealed that Overwatch would be getting special LEGO sets featuring some of its most recognizable characters. That collection has now grown to include scenes like Tracer fighting Widowmaker and standalone sets like the Omnic Bastion kit. Those LEGO products are on sale now throughout the duration of the event, Blizzard announced.

Overwatch’s Bastion’s Brick Challenge event goes live on September 17th and will end on September 30th.