Overwatch Voice Actors Hilariously Try the 20 Second Challenge, This Video is Pure Fail

For Overwatch fans, we know every character. Knowing each hero is vital to a successful match: being able to counter, knowing when to switch to make comp more successful … even just being able to put a face to that dreaded Ult callout. But naming all of those characters in quick succession under 20 seconds with a camera in your face – that, that’s more of a challenge.

Voice Actors and cosplayers alike from the hit Blizzard FPS came together in a new video courtesy of popular creator D. Piddy. We see several huge names take on the 20 second challenge, including Symmetra’s Anjali Bhimani, Winston’s Crispin Freeman, Mei’s Elise Zhang (oh my god, too precious), Roghog’s Josh Petersdorf, Torbjorn’s Keith Silverstein, Zenyatta’s Feodor Chin, and Hanzo’s Paul Nakauchi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The highest number of characters named came to the total of 16 with only a few repeats and a lot of panic. No one was able to name all 26 heroes, with one voice actor not even knowing there were 26 in total. It’s OK, Roadhog, we forgive you.

Check out the video at the top of the article to see them try, and fail, and completing the challenge. Some of them even did it in their character’s voice – no pressure!

