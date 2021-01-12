Overwatch's New Map Is Now Live

Overwatch has officially brought the recently revealed Kanezaka free-for-all deathmatch map over to live servers as of today, and that includes a new "Kanezaka Challenge" event for players to earn sprays, icons, and even a new epic skin, Kyogisha Hanzo. The full patch notes include updates to heroes like Ashe and Sigma, among others, but the biggest news is the addition of the latest and greatest map.

As for the rewards, the Kanezaka Challenge is essentially split into two distinct parts: playing and watching Overwatch. Anyone that hits nine wins across Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade before the event concludes on January 25th can earn an icon, a spray, and the aforementioned Hanzo skin. During the same time period, anyone that watches several hours of Overwatch over on Twitch can earn up to six new sprays with at least one spray granted per two hours of total time spent watching.

Unleash the storm! Play the new map and earn new rewards, including Kyōgisha Hanzo, by winning games and watching Overwatch on Twitch. Grab your bow and storm into Overwatch’s Kanezaka Challenge RIGHT NOW! 🐉 : https://t.co/HJBBweSMSN pic.twitter.com/6mMTPyM1Qh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 12, 2021

Here is how Overwatch officially describes the new map in the latest patch notes:

"Fight for your life in a thrilling battlefield of alleyways, ancient stone, towering steel, and cat cafes. Shatter your enemy's dreams in the pottery shop, deliver beatdowns in the Tora no Sumika nightclub, or rise above the competition in the tower at the center of the city."

As noted above, the Kanezaka Challenge is set to conclude on January 25th. Overwatch itself is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Overwatch 2 is in development, though no specific platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Overwatch franchise right here.

What do you think of the new map, Kanezaka? What about the new challenge? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!