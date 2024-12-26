Palworld’s Latest Patch Fixes Xenolord Raids & Pal Problems

After much hype, including a trailer at The Game Awards, the massive Palworld Feybreak update has arrived! Players have begun exploring the new area, which is the biggest new addition to the game since launch. However, like any huge update, the new additions with Feybreak didn’t work perfectly upon their initial release and created some issues throughout the Palpagos Islands. Thankfully, Pocket Pair has already released their v0.4.12 Patch to resolve some of the biggest glitches and balance issues present in the Feybreak update.

The latest Palworld patch arrived as a Christmas gift to players hoping to spend their day catching the new Pals in the Feybreak area. This update is a smaller one focused on resolving some balance issues and fixing bugs, so players shouldn’t expect to see any more new Pals or features with this one – just improvements that make the game run more smoothly.

Among the biggest highlights with this latest patch are more attempts to stop Pals from getting stuck at work. Specifically, Pals were getting stuck on oil rigs, but as of this patch, that should be a thing of the past. Similarly, summoned Pals should now be able to actually get to work on Lumber-related tasks, where they were struggling to do so before. Finally, and perhaps most notably, balance issues with the Level 60 Xenolord raid have been addressed, making it slightly less impossible to beat this boss in battle.

Players will also be pleased to know that the cooling animation has cooled off, no longer spawning a ton of animations and effects that weren’t intended. That said, many fans are still hoping to see a replacement animation for the now-removed ability to throw a Pal sphere to release Pals into the world, so not all removed animations are a cause for celebration.

Pals headed to work, now with 100% Less getting stuck on oil rigs

For a full breakdown of everything fixed and adjusted with the Palworld v0.4.12 update, check out the full Patch notes from Pocket Pair below.

Fixed a bug where Pals would get stuck on oil rigs.

Fixed a bug that caused Bjorn and Bastagor to become staggered when attacked.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player from selecting and summoning a Pal if another Pal was already summoned.

Corrected an issue with the Xenolord [Lv 60] raid being stronger than expected.

Corrected an issue that was causing summoned Pals to not perform lumbering work correctly.

Fixed an issue that was causing cooling work to produce too many effects and animations.

Fixed several crashes.

Other minor bug fixes.

As noted in the original post from @Palworld on X, the Xbox version of the patch requires a certification before going live, so there is a slight delay. All other platforms should have the new update ready to download, so players can jump back into those Xenolord raids.

In addition to the fixes in this latest update, Palworld players can enjoy free Christmas-themed skins as part of the previous update, letting Pals get into the holiday spirit… even if they still sometimes spawn underground.