Palworld: More Than Just Pals Spin-Off Lets You Date and Eat Pals

Pocketpair may have just gone too far with the announcement of Palworld! ~More Than Just Pals~, a visual novel game starring numerous Pals from Palworld. However, this isn’t a survival crafting game, it’s a dating game. Pocketpair has shown they are willing to expand beyond Palworld, having previously announced a partnership with Surgent Studios, the developer of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, for a new horror game. But no one could have possibly expected a Palworld dating game, especially one where the Pals can be romanced.

Palworld! ~More Than Just Pals~ is a unique take on the visual novel dating sim genre, offering players the choice to “stay friends with the pals, develop romantic relationships with them, or even dismember and eat them.” With Palworld’s already ludicrous concept, Pocketpair is continuing this trend with this spin-off game.

While players can certainly date Pals, there are human companions too. Zoe, the Black Marketeer, and Saya are some of the human characters that can be romanced. Perhaps players can even dismember and eat them as well, as it is unclear if only Pals are on the lunch menu.

Numerous Pals also join the cast. To no one’s surprise, Lovander is one of these, and she appears to hunt new students in the name of love. Choosing her may lead to your eventual dismemberment and consumption, but this Pal certainly has her fans.

Katress is yet another, embodying the classic cat-girl character often seen in dating games. Katress appears to be more casual than Lovander but still has her jealous side. Chillet, a top-ranking popular Pal, appears in Palworld! ~More Than Just Pals~ too, taking the role of the timid student. Players will also encounter Chillet’s little sister, Chillet Ignirs.

Quivern has also been accepted to the Palpagos Private Academy. Though he thinks he is cool, he is often teased and called cute instead. Rounding out the student roster are Bubbly Tarantriss and Splatterina, both offering different character archetypes.

This is certainly a strange announcement from Pocketpair, but there has been a precedent for this type of spin-off game before. Behavior Interactive released a dating sim spin-off of Dead by Daylight called Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim, which saw very good reviews.

It remains to be seen if Palworld! ~More Than Just Pals~ is a real game or an early April Fools gag, as there is no release date listed. Palworld has seen a successful reception despite the lawsuit from Nintendo, and fans are always eager for the next update.

In addition to announcing Palworld! ~More Than Just Pals~, Pocketpair is hosting a giveaway in which fans can win a Lovander Body Pillow. The details have been shared via the official Palworld Twitter, and fans can sign up for the promotion now for a chance to win one of two of these body pillows.