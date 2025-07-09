Upcoming Palworld Patch Includes Fix for Massive Save File Issue

The popular creature collecting survival game Palworld arrived on PS5 in late 2024. Since then, gamers have reported struggling with save file issues on the console. Though some prior hotfixes hoped to iron out the bug, save file corruption and errors on PS5 have continued to frustrate gamers. However, PocketPair is confident it has finally figured out the true issue and can now offer a reliable fix for this longstanding concern for PS5 players.

In recent months, nearly every new post about Palworld has received comments from gamers who wanted a solution to save file issues on PS5. PocketPair has been transparent about looking into the issue for a while now, and the developer looks to have finally found a solution for the data loss problems plaguing PS5 gamers.

In a new statement via the official @Palworld_EN account, PocketPair offers an update for PS5 gamers. This includes explaining what has been causing the bug and the proposed solution from PocketPair, who will deploy a patch on July 10th to address this concern. These early patch notes offer up details on what has changed to ensure that Palworld files will behave as intended on PS5.

Unfortunately, gamers whose files have already been corrupted will likely continue to run into issues. The error code associated with the problem is “CE-100022-5” or “CE-100096-6.” If you’ve seen this in your game, the upcoming Palworld patch may not fully fix the issue.

The latest Paworld update will arrive on July 10th. It will include a fix for the PS5 save file issues and may offer up additional bug fixes as well. To get a sense of what’s to come for the save file corruption in particular, check out the early patch notes as shared by PocketPair.

The Bug

As a result of our ongoing investigation, we have identified the cause of the PS5 data loss issue. When too many save data files (including autosave and backups) build up on the PS5 version of the game, it causes a system error on the PS5 backend, which results in the game failing to save and corrupting data. This is ultimately our fault, and we apologise to our players for the difficulties and trouble this has caused.

Solution

In response to this investigation, we have implemented measures to limit the amount of save data on the PS5 version to a maximum of 10. We have also implemented some additional measures to further strengthen the PS5 saving system. The following changes will be released in patch v0.6.2, which we plan to release on July 10th. Limited the number of save data to a maximum of 10 on PS5. Improvements to the entire save system for stability. If you have more than 11 instances of save data on your console, these will not be automatically deleted.



Important Notice to PS5 Players experiencing error codes

Unfortunately, players who have experienced or seen the “CE-100022-5” or “CE-100096-6” error at least once are likely to encounter this error again due to the corruption caused to their save data. We regret to inform these players that the only solution in this case will be to completely delete all your Palworld save data before playing.

These changes will arrive on July 10th with the latest Palworld patch. Hopefully, this will finally put an end to Palworld woes on the PS5 console.