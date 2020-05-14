Paper Mario Fans Are Thrilled to See the Series Return
Nintendo hit its followers with one of the biggest surprise announcements in recent months by announcing Paper Mario: The Origami King this week. The announcement came mostly out of nowhere – unless you’ve been taking stock in rumors about Nintendo’s plans – and the release of the game will mark the first time that a new game in the series has appeared on the Nintendo Switch. The announcement alone was enough to set Paper Mario fans off as they took in the details of the game’s new combat system and the apparent return of partners, but the deal was sweetened even more by the release date being only around two months away.
Paper Mario games have long been some of Nintendo’s more innovative takes on the Super Mario franchise since they flatten Mario’s world out and fill it with 2D combat, exploration, and some of the most lighthearted humor you’ll find in any Super Mario game. With the series beginning on the Nintendo 64 and featuring periodic releases since then – though many regard the first two games, namely The Thousand Year Door, as the best entries – it’s been some time since a new one was released.
While the announcement itself is all any Paper Mario fans could hope for since people have been clamoring for a new Paper Mario game, the announcement also bolsters some rumors about Nintendo’s plans for future games. Remasters of Mario titles are supposedly happening to celebrate the character’s 35th anniversary, though it remains to be seen if those rumors will play out.
The new Paper Mario: The Origami King game releases on July 17th, but until then, enjoy the reactions of Paper Mario fans below.
It's Happening!
OMGOMG NEW PARER MARIO GAME!!!! I’M NOT JOKING IS HAPPENING GUYS OMG I WANT THIS TO BE GOOD PLS!!!! #PAPERMARIO #PAPERMARIOORIGAMIKING LET’S GO!!!! pic.twitter.com/hf3SgBpUTa— 🏳️🌈💞Dolly🌸chan💞the Sheep🐑 (@DollyTheSheep64) May 14, 2020
Not Dead
PAPER MARIO IS NOT DEAD
PAPER MARIO IS NOT DEAD pic.twitter.com/NNswipynom— Twygz (@DeadMii) May 14, 2020
Big Month
Ladies and gentlemen, THIS IS NOW JULY 17th!
😍❤️ we truly are blessed in the world of video games!
✅ Ghost Of Tsushima
✅ Paper Mario The Origami King
Us? WE EATING GOOD pic.twitter.com/R0x4OYT24N— Angel Salgado (@angelsalgado316) May 14, 2020
New Combat
Is this the new #PaperMario combat system?!? pic.twitter.com/E8TfiuhsnG— Pant (@pant_64) May 14, 2020
Down for It
New Paper Mario game seems to use regular non-consumable attacks but with a new battle stage mechanic. Might still need to learn more but I am honestly down for thathttps://t.co/PaP6QcKECw— Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) May 14, 2020
It's Mario
IT'S ORIG-A-ME— GG Gabriel Gaming (@Gabriel_Prevost) May 14, 2020
MARIO#papermario pic.twitter.com/h4hasEGPB5
On the Way to Get the New Paper Mario
Me and the bois on our way to by Paper Mario: The Origami King on July 17th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/0KwBRK8dgs— Phonic 🇵🇷 (@phonicamoeba) May 14, 2020
What About Those Rumors?
GUYS— Windy🍃 (RIP Etika) (@gamingguru456) May 14, 2020
THE MARIO REMASTER RUMOR HAD PAPER MARIO IN IT👀 pic.twitter.com/QJdr1S4367
