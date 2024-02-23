Paragon Is Shutting Down Again

Before Fortnite became a massive hit, developer Epic Games had several other projects on the line. One of those was a third-person MOBA game called Paragon. The game launched into early access back in 2016 but was never able to become profitable. With Fortnite doing gangbusters for Epic, the team eventually decided to shut down the Paragon servers in 2018. However, the developer would then give away all of the assets for free, which led to developer Netmarble building a new third-person MOBA called Paragon: The Overprime. Unfortunately, Netmarble announced today that Paragon is once again closing its doors.

Paragon: The Overprime Announces Shut Down

It's frustrating news for fans, but Paragon: The Overprime has always had a mixed reaction from fans. Since its launch in 2022, the game has gone through several changes and seasons but has been unable to cultivate enough of an audience to keep the doors open.

In the announcement, the developers said, "After careful consideration, we concluded that we will not be able to provide a stable and satisfying service moving forward. Because of this, we have made the decision to end the service on Monday, April 22nd, 2024. We are deeply sorry for the unexpected and unfortunate termination of the service. We deeply cherish the encouragement and support you have given us until now despite our shortcomings."

Of course, it's worth noting that The Overprime wasn't the only game that tried to remake what players like about Paragon. Fault: Elder Orb was the first revival project from the team at Strange Matter Studios. However, that game shut down its servers in 2022. However, Predecessor from Omeda Studios is still up and running. The game launched into early access in late 2022 and hasn't had its 1.0 release yet. Omeda is still actively working on it, with the latest patch hitting on February 6th. It looks like players have been mixed about recent developments, but Predecessor might be the last gasp for games based on Paragon.

When Does Paragon Shut Down?

Paragon: The Overprime will officially close its doors on April 4th. At that time, players will also be unable to make any purchases. Usually, you'd see purchasing ability close earlier than that so players don't spend money on a game that's going away, but for whatever reason, Netmarble is keeping the store open until the game officially closes.

Remember, if you want a game that's similar to Paragon, Predecessor is still open for business. While it's not guaranteed that the game will be around for the long haul, it does at least provide Overprime players with another destination to get their fix moving forward.