Parks and Recreations and Ted Lasso Party Games Out Now

A pair of party games based on popular comedy TV series are available now. Earlier this week, Funko Games released the Parks and Recreation Party Game and Ted Lasso Party Game. The Parks and Recreation Party Game tasks players with completing one of Pawnee's Parks and Recreation projects as seen in the TV shows. Players will have to recruit deals and find help in order to complete the project before the beloved Li'l Sebastian finishes eating and triggers the end game. The Ted Lasso Party Game is a cooperative game in which players work together to help Ted Lasso and the coaching staff of AFC Richmond inspire their players to overcome their troubles. The Ted Lasso Party Game also comes with an optional timer app with themed sound effects to enhance the games. Both games have retail prices of $19.99.

While Funko is most often associated with their block-headed figures, the company also has a growing tabletop business that produces a variety of licensed games. Some Funko Games incorporate miniature Funko POP! figures, other games are original games themed around a variety of different popular TV shows, movies, and even Disney theme park rides. Other recently released games from Funko include an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window, a game inspired by The Rocketeer called The Rocketeer: Fate of the Future, and a game based on the 1990s hit movie A Very Goofy Movie.

Although the third season of Ted Lasso is pegged to be the show's last, there's the possibility that the show will continue on in some fashion. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt said that more Ted Lasso is possible. "Yes. Another arc is possible after this, for sure," Hunt said. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing. Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what [the British] The Office did, you know, six [episodes], a special, boom, we're done. We've certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked."