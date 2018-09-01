Party Hard 2 Coming This Halloween

Ukrainian developer Pinokl Games and Seattle-based publisher tinyBuild Games have announced that the former’s strategy game, Party Hard 2, is poised to release on PC this Halloween, aka October 31.

To celebrate the release date announcement, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer of the game introducing players to its methodical killing spree gameplay and the vast improvements the sequel has made from its predecessor.

Pinokl Games provides the following pitch about the game:

“You don’t get your Christmas bonus and the only logical thing to do is go on a rampage at an Office Holiday Party. Welcome to Party Hard 2, the Stealth Strategy game you’ve been waiting for! With a brand new engine and art-style, Party Hard 2 expands Hitman-style gameplay of the original game with brand new features.”

Speaking of new features, there’s now a multi-kill ability that allows you take out multiple guests at a single time and “party vision,” which allows you to scan the room in real-time for useful objects.

You can also now hold more items, meaning, a greater potential for chaos. More items also expands the sandbox elements of the game, allowing greater freedom in pursuit of mass slaughter. In the previous game, things could sometimes feel a bit formulaic in the name of effectiveness, so hopefully this helps alleviate that issue and creates for more unique experiences.

Halloween is an interesting release date, traditionally reserved for horror games. And while Party Hard 2 has some horror elements, it can’t be classified as an actual horror game, and so I’m eager to see how it will do trying to get attention when all anyone wants to talk about and play is horror games. Because it has such as great “Let’s Play” value, I reckon it will do just fine.

For those that don’t know: the first Party Hard released back in 2015 and garnered a considerable fanbase and decent critical acclaim.

Party Hard 2 will be available on PC when it launches. At the moment, there is no word of console or mobile versions, however, the previous game to a slew of additional platforms after launch, and presumably the sequel will as well.