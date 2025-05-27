Path of Exile 2 Pushes Back Next Patch (But It’s Good News)

Since the massive Dawn of the Hunt update, fan reactions to Path of Exile 2 changes have been mixed. However, many gamers are pleased with the number of in-depth changes that Grinding Gear Games continues to bring to its game during Early Access. This experimental phase should, after all, be a time to make changes and take player feedback into account. Now, Grinding Gear Games has revealed it needs a little more time on the next Path of Exile 2 patch. But, it’s because there are just so many exciting new features headed our way.

Initially, Grinding Gear Games planned to deploy Path of Exile 2 Patch 0.2.1 this week. The developer laid out their big plans for the patch last week, sharing a few big changes, including even more incredibly rare endgame rewards, new unique items to hunt down, crafting socketables, and more. The patch will also bring in even more quality-of-life improvements to follow on what was added with 0.2.0.h. At the time, Grinding Gear Games planned to deploy the patch this week, but noted it could take more time to add all this goodness.

A new Wand or staff craftable is always a welcome poe2 addition in my book

Today, GGG confirmed we’ll be waiting until next week for Path of Exile 2 patch 0.2.1. However, to soften the blow, GGG also gave a sneak peek at one of the big features headed our way with the next patch – the new crafting socketables. So, while it’s disappointing to wait another week for the next influx of game-changing additions to Path of Exile 2, it’s for a pretty good reason. GGG wants to take its time to implement all the exciting changes and make sure they go over smoothly. Given the issues with patches like 0.2.0g causing unexpected glitches, a little more time in the oven is definitely not a bad thing.

Path of Exile 2 Previews New Crafting Socketables

The 0.2.1 update for Path of Exile 2 will add a total of 22 new Runes that vastly expand the crafting options for socketables. These new additions will be world drops only, meaning that upgrading existing Runes won’t unlock the new options. GGG hasn’t pulled back the curtain on all 22, but they did show off a few of the new additions. Here’s what we know about upcoming Rune additions:

Hedgewitch Assandra’s Rune of Wisdom – Wand or Staff, +1 Level to All Spell Skills

– Wand or Staff, +1 Level to All Spell Skills Farrul’s Rune of the Chase – Boots, 5% Increased Movement Speed

– Boots, 5% Increased Movement Speed The Greatwolf’s Rune of Willpower – Body Armors, 10% Damage Drained from Mana Before Life

One of the new Runes coming to PoE2 in the next update

In addition to the new Runes, we’re also getting 14 new Soul Cores in this next Path of Exile 2 update. These will show up in Endgame Ultimatum encounters in the Trial of Chaos. GGG only showed off one of the new cores in this sneak preview:

Tacat’s Soul Core of Affliction – Helmets, Reduces Cursed Enemy Chaos Resistance by 8%

Finally, Path of Exile 2 0.2.1 will add 7 new Talismans, as well. The new Talismans will drop from Azmerian Spirit-posessed enemies, and we got exactly one sneak preview of these new additions:

Talisman of Thruldana – Martial Weapon, Reduces Poision Duration by 25%, Targets Affected by +1 Poisons at a Time

Even though this is just a small number of the new crafting socketables, it seems like this next update to Path of Exile 2 in Early Access will be worth the extra wait.