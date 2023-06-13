Perfect Dark Reboot Gets Reassuring Update After Embracer Restructuring

Not much has been said about the Perfect Dark reboot from The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics as of late save for some rumors from insiders that said the game was not close to being ready, so when Embracer Group, the company that owns Crystal Dynamics, announced restructuring plans, people understandably got a bit worried about the reboot. Crystal Dynamics either heard or anticipated those concerns, however, and has shared a reassuring update on the game and other projects being worked on by the developer to confirm that these games are alive and well and are still in development.

The update from Crystal Dynamics was shared via the company's socials shortly after news broke that some things would be changing internally at Embracer. Crystal Dynamics has also been working on a new Tomb Raider game alongside Amazon, and for now, both that and Perfect Dark are safe.

"Thanks to everyone for reaching out and asking about the most recent news by our parent company Embracer Group regarding the restricting plans," Crystal Dynamics said. "We want to reassure fans that there will be no impacts to our continuing efforts with our partners at The Initiative on Perfect Dark, or our next Tomb Raider title being developed in collaboration with Amazon Games."

Embracer, people may recall, is the group that owns a vast amount of developers and rights to different games including other groups like Gearbox Entertainment, Saber Interactive, THQ Nordic, and many more. The company announced its restricting plans on Tuesday in an open letter which cited a number of different planned actions including "the termination or pausing of some ongoing game development projects."

"The actions will include, but not be limited to, closing or divestments of some studios and the termination or pausing of some ongoing game development projects," Embracer Group said. "It will also include decreased spending on non-development costs such as overhead and other operating expenses. We will reduce third party publishing and put greater focus on internal IP and increase external funding of large-budget games."

Neither the Perfect Dark reboot nor the upcoming Tomb Raider game have release dates at this time.