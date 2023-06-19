Persona 3 Reload Potentially Confirmed for Nintendo Switch

It looks like Persona 3 Reload, the upcoming remake of the beloved JRPG Persona 3, has essentially been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch. When developer Atlus first announced Reload earlier this month, it was only revealed for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. A few days after its initial reveal, Atlus then confirmed that the remake would also be heading to PS5 and PS4. And while it seemed likely that Switch owners might be left out in the cold for this release, that doesn't seem to be the case after all.

As of this weekend, new listings for a physical version of Persona 3 Reload appeared for sale on retail site Play Asia. This listing (which has since been taken down) was live for quite some time and was available for pre-order to customers. When asked about the game's appearance on the site, Play Asia happened to even double-down and verify that it wasn't an error on the company's part. As such, this could indicate that Persona 3 Reload will be heading to Switch even though such an announcement hasn't yet come to fruition.

Play Asia has listings for Persona 3 Reload for Nintendo Switch



When asking customer service, they confirm it is not an error. We will likely see this confirmed in a Nintendo Direct of some sort soon. pic.twitter.com/NQSyL3oGNs — When the hell is Persona 6 coming? (@UntilPersona) June 17, 2023

One reason why Atlus might be waiting to announce Persona 3 Reload for Switch is so it can coincide with a larger event. In fact, rumors have been swirling in recent days that Nintendo's next Direct presentation for 2023 could take place this coming week. Although this isn't known to be certain just yet, if a new Nintendo Direct does happen in the next few days, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see Atlus show up during the broadcast with a Persona 3 Reload reveal. If that does happen, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think that Persona 3 Reload will end up coming to Switch after all? And if so, will you end up picking up the game on Nintendo's platform? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.