Persona 4 Revival Release Date Seemingly Narrowed Down

Persona 4 Revival, a remake of Persona 4, was announced over the weekend alongside an update on Persona 6. Platforms — PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X — were revealed alongside word the game will be available with Xbox Game Pass at day one of release. What was not announced is a release date, which is interesting and may shed light on when the remake will release.

First, some context. When Persona 3 Reload — a remake of Persona 3 — was announced on June 11, 2023, Atlus provided word that the game was releasing in “early 2024.” Ultimately, the game ended up releasing on February 2, 2024, so this was accurate. Now, Persona 4 Revival has been announced around the same time, June 8, but there is no word of a release window. Like last time, if the game was planned to release in early 2026, Atlus presumably would disclose as much, or at least that is what history suggests.

At this point, an early 2026 release date seems off the table, which perhaps means the Persona 4 Revival release date is somewhere in the back half of next year. Meanwhile, if it weren’t going to release in 2026 at all, then surely it would have not been announced this early. Further, Atlus is going to want to get this out well before Persona 6, so the idea of Persona 4 Revival releasing in 2027 seems off the table as that would pencil Persona 6 quite a ways back, which seems unlikely.

We don’t have any concrete information, but history and context points to Persona 4 Revival coming in the back half of 2026 or possibly spring 2026 at the earliest. Of course, at the end of the day this is all just speculation so take it with a grain of salt.

If the Persona 6 release date is going to be revealed anytime soon, Tokyo Game Show in September is a decent bet, however, the aforementioned Persona 3 Royal release date was announced at the end of August. Yet again, it released early in the following year. If Persona 4 Revival isn’t arriving until later in the following year, its release date announcement will coincide with that.