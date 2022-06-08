New Persona Update Had Some Bad News for Fans

✖

A new Persona update has some bad news for fans. With Persona 6 on the horizon, Persona 5 Royal port rumors circulating, and Atlus bringing forward installments from yesteryear, it's a great and exciting time to be a Persona fan, but perhaps not as great and exciting as previously anticipated. Back in April, the Persona 25th anniversary website was updated to show an extra announcement, taking the expected announcements, at the time, from eight to nine. Unfortunately, it looks like this was indeed nothing more than a mistake, as the website has been updated back. In fact, not only does it no longer show nine announcements, but the original seven that the website showed before two peculiar and separate updates that each added an additional announcement.

If seven total is accurate, it means there are only three announcements left unaccounted for rather than four or five. Considering one of these is likely Persona 6 that really only leaves two unaccounted for announcements.

So, what could these two remaining announcements be for? Well, earlier this year we relayed word that a spin-off game was in development starring Goro Akechi from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. If this report is accurate, the game is not an RPG and will focus on Akechi's adventures as a detective. At the time, there was no reason to doubt this report, but if there are only three announcements left, and if one of these announcements is Persona 6, then the odds aren't in the favor of this report, especially with the Persona 5 port rumors still circulating as they have been.

Atlus Japan removed the 2 extra announcements, it's back to 7 now. We have 3 Persona 25th anniversary announcements left



via @regularpanties https://t.co/j9ClOhhPSx pic.twitter.com/VVvI7sEGJO — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 6, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt as it all ranges from unofficial to purely speculative. At the moment of publishing, neither Atlus nor Sega nor anyone involved with either has commented on all of these website shenanigans, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What are you hoping to see from these three remaining Persona announcements?