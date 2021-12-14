New Persona 5 Rumor Leaves Fans Disappointed

A new Persona 5 rumor has left fans of the Persona series disappointed. Both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal are PlayStation exclusives. If you’re on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, there’s no way to play either without buying either a PS3, a PS4, or a PS5. Over the past couple of years, there have been rumors that this is going to change. We’ve even heard the latter was coming to Xbox Game Pass, but a new rumor claims none of this is true.

Over on Twitter, a prominent Persona dataminer and leaker says they’ve not heard anything about the game coming to any other platforms, and from the sounds of it, it’s not because of some exclusivity deal, which in turn suggests Atlus has simply decided to not bring the game over to PC, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this all unofficial, but it’s also subject to change. Further, it conflicts with previous rumors and reports, which is that Atlus is bringing the game to more platforms. However, we’ve been heard this for a while, and so far, nothing has come of these previous rumors and reports.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus and Sega haven’t addressed this rumor in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

