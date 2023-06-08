Persona 5 Tactics Game Leaked

Today, the Atlus Instagram account seemingly leaked a few new projects the team will soon be bringing to players. The most notable is likely the Persona 3 Reloaded remake, which has been rumored for some time, but that’s not the only thing Atlus looks to have up its sleeve. They also seemingly accidentally released a trailer for something called Persona 5 Tactica, which is supposedly set to launch on November 17. It appears to be a new tactics-based game set in the Persona 5 world. Interestingly, this leak lines up with a previous revelation that Atlus had registered a domain under P5T.JP, so it looks like that report is now coming to fruition.

The trailer for Persona 5 Tactica is a short one, but it does show off a bit of the game in action. Somewhat surprisingly, this game is using a more Chibi-style for its characters, which maybe fits the tile-based tactical combat a bit better than if they had stuck with the art in mainline Persona 5. It also looks like you’ll be able to use several different types of attacks. In the trailer, we spotted options for “Gun, Arts, and Triple Threat.” The Triple Threat option will let you team up with your party members for a massive attack. Seemingly, that also means party size will be capped at three just like in Persona 5, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation from Atlus on that point.

https://twitter.com/ScrambledFaz/status/1666935792403468288?s=20

Outside of that, there’s not too much to go on. It certainly looks like a cute send-up of Persona 5‘s cast with a fun new twist. The series has experimented with great success in genres like fighting and dungeon-crawling, so it’s safe to assume they’ll be able to nail tactics combat as well. It also looks like we’ll be exploring some new Palaces, which should make great backdrops for the series’ excellent brand of storytelling.

Again, this is a bit of a weird one because Atlus itself first released the videos seemingly by accident. That said, until the company gives us more concrete information, it’s probably best to take everything with a grain of salt. If it is all true, Persona 5 Tactica will be out on Xbox and PC platforms on November 17.