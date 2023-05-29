Persona 5 Leak May Hint at Another Spin-Off

Atlus has long used its marketing partner to register different domains for the Persona series. This includes domains for games like Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5 Royal. The company has, in recent years, taken steps to protect the domains from leaking quite as easily, but it's still possible to manually search for them if you know where to look. It appears that a new one has leaked, and it may include a hint at a new spin-off for the popular series. Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt until Atlus says something official. There are just too many factors at play to be assured that this leak is a legitimate sign of things to come.

The leak comes courtesy of Twitter user @MbKKssTBhz5. They found that a domain called "P5T.JP" was registered on May 16, 2023. With just that, it's nearly impossible to guess exactly what this might be, but there are a few potential hints if you've been paying attention to Atlus. The team over at Persona Central noted that Atlus sent out a 2022 consumer survey, which included several spin-off ideas that Atlus has entertained in the past. These include ideas like a card game, text-based adventure game, board game, strategy RPG, and several others. It's impossible to pinpoint which of these P5T.JP might be, but any of these would make sense for Persona.

Persona Central also pointed out that a few domains have been registered and used by Atlus. These include P3RE, P5U, P5B, and P5M. The fact that none of these have been used shows that companies can register domains all the time and never actually develop anything around them. It's possible that we might see something in the future, but for now, these are all dormant. The same could easily happen with P5T.

That said, it would not be surprising to see Atlus pump out a few more Persona 5-related spin-offs in the coming years. Fans had to wait eight years between Persona 4 and 5, so we probably still have a few years before Persona 6 is announced. We also haven't gotten a new Persona game since Persona 5 Strikers in 2020. It's likely that Atlus will want to put something out relatively soon and a spin-off would be a great way to keep fans happy while they wait for Persona 6.