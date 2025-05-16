How to Pre-Register for Persona 5: The Phantom X

The release of Persona 5: The Phantom X is soon approaching on June 26th, and pre-registration has just opened for PC and mobile devices like iOS and Android. Having been hugely successful in China and other Asian countries, its Western release, announced this week, is already one many are anticipating. It makes sense that many people will want to join in on the Phantom Thievery, but may not be sure where to go to sign up or how to do so. Fortunately, we have everything you need to pre-register for Persona 5: The Phantom X, as well as what you need to know before you sign up.

In a nutshell, Persona 5: The Phantom X is a mobile gacha RPG created by Black Wings Game Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World Games (Tower of Fantasy). It takes the engaging gameplay of Persona, from the school/social life to its signature turn-based combat, and makes it live-service. From the perspective of the new protagonist, Wonder, you’ll enter the Metaverse with your band of Phantom Thieves and the power of Persona to fix the corrupted desires of adults in a world devoid of dreams. Fans of Persona 5 will feel right at home with the setting of Shibuya and neighboring cities, including new ones exclusive to the game. It all sounds great, but how can you sign up? We have what you need.

Where to Sign-Up for Persona 5: The Phantom X

To sign up for pre-registration for Persona 5: The Phantom X, available in a free-to-play capacity on PC, iOS, and Android, you’ll need to head to the official website, linked here. There, you’ll see a pre-registration section with the logos of the platforms it’ll be on: Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Steam. Pick whichever one you plan to register for and you’ll be taken to the Persona 5: The Phantom X app page, where you can pre-order and wishlist the title. That’s all you need to do!

It’s important to note that pre-registering is not only for getting notified when the game can be downloaded (sometimes early), but to let the developers know who may be interested in the game so they can gauge how packed the servers could get. Also, in many cases, like with Persona 5: The Phantom X, pre-registering will grant you bonuses upon launch, like weapon draws and costumes. Knowing how massively successful Persona 5 was for Atlus, The Phantom X is sure to be a huge title and one worth checking out, if the ongoing open beta has been anything to go by.

Persona 5: The Phantom X launches as a free-to-play title on PC, iOS, and Android on June 26th, 2025. Pre-registration is available now for respective platforms. To keep up to date on Persona, RPGs, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.