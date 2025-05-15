Persona 5: The Phantom X Officially Headed to the West This Summer

After a long while, today, Sega and Atlus announced during a live stream that Persona 5: The Phantom X will finally be released in the West this Summer on PC and Mobile as a free-to-play game. The news was teased earlier this week, with all eyes set on today’s showcase of the title. The RPG title, which was only available in China and other countries, had yet to make its way to the United States. Now, the sequel spin-off will finally be released here, as well as in other countries like Japan. Furthermore, we have an official release date for Persona 5: The Phantom X: June 26th, 2025.

As mentioned before, the title is a PC/Mobile exclusive release, with no mention of potential console launches, like for the Nintendo Switch 2. Furthermore, Persona 5: The Phantom X is not created by Atlus’ internal teams, but by Black Wing Game Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World Games (Tower of Fantasy). Still, the signature gameplay of Persona, like its school life simulations and social links, as well as, of course, the addictive turn-based RPG combat and dungeon crawling. In addition, the title is a Gacha game, similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, but it remains to be seen how integrated the system will be in the typical gameplay.

Persona 5: The Phantom X Releases on PC and Mobile on June 26th

The story of Persona 5: The Phantom X follows Wonder, a typical student living in a mysterious world devoid of desires. Alongside your feathered friend and owl confidante, Lufel, you’ll gain the power of strong demons called Personas and go into vast mind palaces in the Metaverse to fix the corrupt adults whose desires have become twisted. In typical Persona fashion, new teammates will join your new group of Phantom Thieves, along with new Personas, only this time, it seems the real Phantom Thieves from Persona 5, like Joker, Ann, and Ryuji, will play some role.

Despite being the fifth overall spin-off for Persona 5, with the last being Persona 5 Tactica, there’s a lot to look forward to with Persona 5: The Phantom X. Many key figures, like series producer Kazuhisa Wada and composer Ryota Kozuka, contributed to the project, with the design of protagonist Wonder and his Persona done by character designer Shigenori Soejima. Plus, the soundtrack will feature songs from Persona 5‘s vocalist Lyn, who also performs the game’s main theme, “Ambitions and Visions”, which can be heard in the trailer.

Debuting as an open beta in October 2024, Persona 5: The Phantom X was exclusive to China, Taiwan, Macau, and South Korea, with Japan having been recently announced to get the game earlier this year. Many updates to the game, like limited-time events and additional palaces and characters, have been continuously added, so we can expect even more with the Western release. Either way, it makes the wait for Persona 6 a bit more sustainable and our time with the Phantom Thieves just a while longer, which is always a good thing.

Persona 5: The Phantom X sneaks its way onto PC and Mobile platforms on June 26th, 2025 and is free-to-play. If you want to know more, you can check out the official social media accounts of Atlus West, like X and YouTube. For everything Persona, RPGs, and more, keep it here at ComicBook.