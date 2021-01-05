Persona Soundtracks Are Now Available on Spotify

✖

It made the rounds yesterday that a whole bunch of music from the Persona video game series, including the original soundtracks for many of the mainline video games, would be added to Spotify today. And well, now it's today! And as expected, a bunch of Persona music is now available to stream to your heart's content on the popular music service.

Notably, the music is also available over on Apple Music, though there are likely far fewer folks that will find that useful if reported subscription numbers are accurate. Also, if you are not already aware, navigating Spotify to find Japanese soundtracks can be a tricky business due to covers and other issues, but if you search for "ATLUS Sound Team" you should be able to get where you want to go. Alternatively, AniPlaylist has compiled all of the officially available stuff into a single playlist for easy access.

At midnight, on January 5th... 🌎 Persona [Original Soundtracks & more] will be available on @Spotify ❤️ 🎭 Playlist with all albums: https://t.co/lwIU3If6Gk pic.twitter.com/N4YyBvoDuo — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021

Main games soundtracks:

- Persona 5 OST

- P4 & Golden OST

- P3 & FES OST

- P2 Sound Collections But also:

- P4 Dancing All Night OST

- P4 Arena Ultimax OST

- Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

- P3 & P4 Vocal Sound Collection

- PQ & PQ2 OST

- MUSIC FES 2013

- SUPER LIVE 2015 — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021

Again, this release doesn't include all of the music from the Persona series, but it should be plenty to keep folks busy. And speaking of Persona, the next video game in the franchise to release is the spinoff title Persona 5 Strikers, which is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Persona franchise right here.

What do you think about all of the above Persona music being added to Spotify? Are you excited to stream some of these soundtracks? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!