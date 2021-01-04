Persona Soundtracks Are Coming to Spotify This Week

✖

The Persona series is adored by fans around the globe for many reasons, but the music is perhaps one of the most beloved aspects for many. Fortunately, nearly every soundtrack that the franchise has ever offered will soon be much easier to listen to for those who subscribe to one of the world's most popular streaming platforms.

As of tomorrow on January 5 at midnight, a variety of Persona soundtracks will be making their way to Spotify making each that much more accessible to fans around the globe. In total, 11 albums from the series will be headed to Spotify including the original soundtracks for Persona 5, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 FES, and Persona 2. Of the mainline series, the first installment in Revelations: Persona and its port for PSP, Shin Megami Tensei: Persona, are the only notable entries missing.

Main games soundtracks:

- Persona 5 OST

- P4 & Golden OST

- P3 & FES OST

- P2 Sound Collections But also:

- P4 Dancing All Night OST

- P4 Arena Ultimax OST

- Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

- P3 & P4 Vocal Sound Collection

- PQ & PQ2 OST

- MUSIC FES 2013

- SUPER LIVE 2015 — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021

To go along with this, a number of soundtracks for some of the spin-offs in the larger franchise will also be coming to Spotify. Persona 4 Dancing All Night and Persona 4 Arena are likely two of the most notable of this slate. Additionally, two live albums from Persona concerts that have been held in the past will also be released to this lineup.

As someone who actually listens to all of this music somewhat often (I know, I'm a nerd) this news greatly pleases me. While in the past I would have primarily needed to utilize YouTube to listen to all of these soundtracks, the fact that I'll now be able to do so by other means is fantastic. Now all we need to do is get the other albums from the Dancing series added to the streaming service and we'll be good to go.

If you’d like to find the full playlist for all of this music on Spotify before it goes live, you can do so by visiting this page. As for the future of Persona, Atlus recently teased that it might have some substantial news to share related to the series later in the year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Assuming you're a Persona fan, does this news make you happy? Or are you just going to continue listening to the soundtracks in other ways? Let me know down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to continue chatting.