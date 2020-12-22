Phasmophobia Update Makes Two Major Improvements

✖

A new Phasmophobia update has been released on Steam via developer Kinetic Games, and while it doesn't do much to the horror game, it does make two fairly major improvements. The first of these two improvements pertains to the Asylum and School maps specifically. According to the patch notes of the update, a new optimization system has been added that "significantly" improves performance and load times on these two maps.

The second of these two improvements also pertains to the School and Asylum maps. More specifically, the lighting on these two maps has been upgraded to the new lighting system that the game's latest level, the Prison, already makes use of. In other words, if you've noticed that the lighting is better on this map compared to the School and Asylum maps, this is why, though the lighting should now be consistent across all three maps.

According to the patch notes of the update, this is all the December 22 update does. If it does anything else, developer Kinetic Games doesn't divulge these changes, adjustments, or additions.

The changes to Asylum and School are now on the main build. #Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/qzQdqQQ9GK — Phasmophobia (@KineticGame) December 22, 2020

If developer Kinetic Games divulges any additional details about the update, or if players notice anything different, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. However, at the moment, it looks like this is all the update does.

Phasmophobia is available on PC, via Steam, and right now this is the only way to play the game. If the game will ever come to console -- PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S -- remains to be seen. Right now, there's been no word of any console ports.

