KFC Fully Reveals Its New Console

The restaurant chain KFC teased the reveal of a new console months ago that would rival the next-gen devices releasing this year, and as of Tuesday, we’ve now gotten our first full look at the “KFConsole.” Revealed through the KFC Gaming Twitter account, the “console” was created through partnerships with Cooler Master, Intel, Asus, and Seagate, and perhaps best of all, it’s got a built-in “chicken chamber” for keeping your snacks warm while you’re gaming.

KFC’s console sure did sound like a joke when it was first teased a while back, but it looks like it’s actually real in some capacity. A landing page on the Cooler Master site shows off different perspectives of the device and its features that include an Intel Nuc 9 and a GPU slot that people can outfit with different components to make sure they’re not falling behind as new cards come out. All of this is packaged into a case that was designed by Cooler Master and resembles a bucket of KFC chicken.

The console wars are 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓. Introducing the KFConsole. #PowerYourHunger pic.twitter.com/k7AM6g61Ip — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020

Alarmingly, it seems it actually does have a way to not cook chicken but at least keep it warm. In what KFC Gaming and Cooler Master described as a “world first,” it’s got the aforementioned chicken chamber included in the design to keep your food warm using the system’s natural heat.

“Never risk letting your chicken go cold again thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber,” the site detailing the device’s features said. “Utilising the systems natural heat and airflow system you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

Despite how many details about the console were shared, lots of questions still remain. Just how real is the console, and if it is indeed a working product that can play games, how much should it cost? How many of them have been made? Will it be sold? Can it run Cyberpunk 2077 better than the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can? We don’t have answers to those kinds of questions yet, but the console was only just now fully revealed, so we can guarantee we haven’t seen the last of the KFConsole.