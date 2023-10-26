Phasmophobia Update Adds Halloween Event, Full Patch Notes

Last week, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games announced that the console release of the hit ghost hunting game was being delayed indefinitely. However, in that same announcement, the team revealed that, as part of its efforts to get Phasmophobia working on consoles and VR, it had fully redone the Maple Lodge Campsite. Today, the team dropped its next patch, adding that reworked location to the game, alongside a new Halloween update. The two-week event gives players the chance to earn a new "spooky ID card" and to celebrate, Kinetic Games has opened up both the Maple Lodge and Prison locations for all players regardless of their level.

Of course, the Halloween event and Maple Lodge rework are far from the only things in this update. Players will also be happy to see several bug fixes, including things like giving The Monkey Paw its correct textures again, as well as fixing some visual bugs like Camp Woodwind having "Maple Lodge Campsite" on its entrance sign. There are also several "performance improvements" in both multiplayer and the truck, though Kinetic Games doesn't explain exactly what those are.

You can find the full list of patch notes below. Phasmophobia is currently available on PC. It will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point in the relatively near future.

Phasmophobia Halloween Patch Notes

Welcome back ghost hunters, we've got some news for you.

Halloween

Halloween Event 2023 has been added, instructions can be found in-game on how to receive this year's spooky ID-card badge and trophy! The event will last around 2 weeks!



Maple and Prison are temporarily unlocked at level 1 to allow new players to complete the event



New

Maple Lodge Campsite has had a complete layout revamp, featuring a new reception building, two separate campsite areas, new assets and areas, more hiding spots and greatly improved performance



Added new rain sounds in both campsites when inside tents, inside the toilet block or under draped tarp



Added Temporal Anti-Aliasing option in the journal (Provides a higher quality AA method than FXAA and SMAA, but lower quality than MSAA)



The EULA has been updated (2.2, 7.1, 7.2 and 10.4)



Changes

Several icons have been replaced across the main menu and contract selection screens



You can no longer light objects using 'Interact' (default: Mouse 1)



To help with performance in the truck, the CCTV monitor will now only turn on when you are standing nearby, and it will now display a screensaver when disabled



Fixes

The Monkey Paw now has the correct textures again



You can now take a photo of the haunted mirror on Ridgeview, whilst it is on the wall



In Training, you can now open/close the truck doors in VR



Several fingerprints are no longer visible when you don't have UV evidence



Crucifix T2 should now consistently give both "interaction" and "burned crucifix" photos



The haunted mirror will no longer get detected on the parabolic microphone or sound sensors if not being held or used



The Camp Woodwind entrance gate will no longer say "Maple Lodge campsite"



Video cam no longer breaks if swapped into inventory when CCTV is on the last camera



Lighters can no longer light some candles, firelights and the campfire when not lit



Summoning circle photos will no longer take priority over other photos as often



If you die in foggy weather, future games in foggy weather now show the fog correctly



Many performance improvements, especially in multiplayer and in the truck



Placing equipment on the wall in some areas of Sunny Meadows will no longer teleport the equipment back to the truck



Bone photos will now work more reliably



Firelight T2 now correctly lasts 5 minutes instead of 3 minutes



Known Issues

The in-game version number will show as 0.9.0.11



Terrain is currently showing inside Sunny Meadows



Ghost footstep sounds are currently sometimes incorrect in Maple Campsite



The bear trap interaction photo does not work



If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia