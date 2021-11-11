Plaid Hat Games Reveals Storybook Adventure Game Familiar Tales

Plaid Hat Games is known for creating rich worlds, delightful characters, and addictive gameplay with every release, and now we know what comes next for the studio and game designer Jerry Hawthorne. The new game is titled Familiar Tales, and as you can see in the trailer above, fans can expect more of the narrative-led gameplay that made games like Mice & Mystics and Forgotten Waters so special. Players play as a Wizard’s familiars, who are entrusted with protecting the Royal family’s infant daughter after an evil force casts the Royal family down and attempts to take over the land, but that’s only one layer of the experience.

The familiars will not just have to protect the young princess, but also raise her as they attempt to evade those who are searching for her. Along the way, you’ll face difficult decisions, and every choice you make will shape the future Queen of the kingdom. If you can retake the throne, what kind of person will the new ruler be? Well, you’ll have a role in how that plays out.

You’ll explore a large world while going through a storybook, and you’ll encounter memorable characters and find new paths along the way. Like Forgotten Waters, the game features an app on PC, Mac, and on browsers that is required to play, and it will feature full narration and an immersive score. You’ll also find a new card play system that allows you to build up your Familiars and customize your skill decks, and you’ll also collect resources to help you craft items, weapons, and armor, though you’ll all need these resources to care for the child and keep her content.

You can pre-order the game right here, and you can find the official description for Familiar Tales below.

Familiar Tales is an exciting narrative game where players take the roles of a wizard’s familiars, entrusted with saving and raising a displaced princess. They must keep her safe from the evil forces that would see her dead, but when it comes to children, it is not enough to merely survive! The familiars know that every choice they make will affect the young one in their care. If they are victorious and the throne is reclaimed, what kind of woman will sit upon it?

– Experience a professionally narrated, decade-spanning fantasy epic!

– Explore a massive world filled with branching paths and memorable characters.

– Watch as your choices impact the child in your care – who will your princess grow up to be?

– Save-as-you-go gameplay lets you play as long as you want, or take a break whenever you desire.

Familiar Tales will be available in January 2022.

