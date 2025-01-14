The Sims 4 Celebrates 25 Years with Massive Free Update & Launch Page Overhaul

The original The Sims game launched on February 4th, 2000, which means The Sims franchise is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. Turning 25 is a pretty big deal, and the team behind The Sims has plans for celebrating in style. While much of what’s to come for The Sims 4 in 2025 is still shrouded in mystery, the first few big updates for the year have been revealed in a recent Behind the Sims birthday bash extravaganza.

Behind the Sims is EA’s way of sharing updates about new features and plans for the franchise. These videos are always exciting for Simmers, and 25 year celebration edition was packed full of birthday cakes, confetti, and announcements. We got confirmation of the upcoming Cozy Gamer kit, but still not much to go on in terms of upcoming DLC for The Sims 4 in 2025. While those expecting a reveal of the next Expansion Pack might be disappointed, there’s plenty of good news for free-to-play The Sims 4 players.

A preview of new Build Buy items for the Sims 4 free February update

In terms of next season, players got a hint that it will be based around the popular Motherlode cheat. Aside from that, what’s coming next in expansions is anyone’s guess – but given that money focus, new careers seem likely. Instead of looking too far into new content, the Behind the Sims birthday update focused on the near future for The Sims, including an upcoming 25-hour livestream on the actual 25-year anniversary. That anniversary showcase will feature prominent Sims live streamers and “special guests you might recognize. It takes place on February 4th, 2025 starting at 5pm EST and will stream live via the Sims YouTube, Twitch, and Tiktok Channels. The biggest news for now, however, is the massive free update – or really, updates – that are headed to The Sims 4 very soon.

Sims 4 fans will get not one, but two big updates for the base game in the next month or so. The first is a Sims Lab-driven overhaul to the game’s main menu, which is set to launch on January 14th at 3 PM EST. During the Behind the Sims, players got our first look at the new menu, which is definitely a different feel from the current vibe. It focuses on the current save file gamers are working with, minimizing the ad-heavy look of the current model with a smaller sidebar and separate Store section.

The newly updated Sims 4 main menu page

Along with the new menu, the January 14th update will implement redesigned versions of several iconic family homes in the game. The Pancake, Goth, Caliente, Landgraab, and BFF houses are fully renovated to feature newer items from various updates throughout the year, giving them a more modern feel that goes along with what players can build in the game in 2025. The renovations should feature only items from free base game updates, so even fully free-to-play players should see the new designs following the update.

This is just the beginning for free 2025 updates, however. On February 4th, the 25th birthday of The Sims franchise, The Sims 4 will get another massive free update. With over 70 new in-game items added, it will be one of the biggest free updates Simmers have seen in a while. There will be new Create a Sim items for every generation, with new hairstyles for every generation, as well as plenty of new clothing and accessories. In addition, new Build Buy items will be included, with more window and door options, new finishes for kitchen cabinets, and more.

The update will also usher in the start of another Live Mode event, something that the Sims community will no doubt greet with mixed feelings. This Blast From the Past event begins on February 4th with the new update, and has a 2000s theme to celebrate the year The Sims came into existence. We’re talking inflatable chairs and couches, people.

With a massive free update to start the year, 2025 is looking like an exciting time to be a Sims fan. Get ready to enjoy the new main menu and eagerly await more hints about the new DLC to come with the Motherlode season in The Sims 4.