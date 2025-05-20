Fortnite Now Fully Playable on iOS Devices

Fortnite is now playable on iOS devices including iPhone and iPad once again. Fortnite is an absolute juggernaut in the gaming industry and it’s playable on virtually every modern console from Xbox One and PS4 to Nintendo Switch. It’s massively successful as it serves as one big virtual toy box, allowing players to combine things like Fortnite‘s Star Wars events with Marvel and DC heroes. It’s every kid’s dream and it’s kind of impressive it even exists. To say Fortnite changed the industry would be an understatement as you can see the game’s influence on virtually ever other major new live service game.

However, the game had some of its momentum suspended a few years ago when Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store. Apple has always taken a fee from in-app transactions, but Epic Games provided a loophole to fans who wanted discounted V-Bucks without having to give Apple its take. Apple promptly removed the game from the App Store after that and Epic responded by taking Apple to court.

It was a controversial move that sparked a whole, giant lawsuit that has unraveled over the course of years. However, a recent decision ruled in favor of Epic Games and it was announced that Fortnite would soon return to the App Store. After much delay from even more drama between Apple and Epic Games, the big day has finally come. Fortnite is officially back on the App Store and anyone with an iOS device can now download and play it. I have personally downloaded it to my iPhone, but haven’t been able to play a match yet as it requires an additional 13GB update to be played.

Fortnite is BACK on the App Store in the U.S. on iPhones and iPads… and on the Epic Games Store and AltStore in the E.U! It’ll show up in Search soon!



Get Fortnite on the App Store in the U.S. ➡️ https://t.co/HQu3pYCXFm pic.twitter.com/w74QPFFkOS — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 20, 2025

This is a huge win for Epic Games and the Fortnite community at large. The game had a sizable community on mobile and what’s great is that the mobile version is cross-play with other versions of the game. If someone doesn’t have a console, all they need is a phone to play. All of your progress and skins carry over between platforms as well, making the iPhone version a great way to play Fortnite on the go. It’ll be interesting to see how many players this brings back or adds, but clearly this is a huge part of Fortnite‘s future.

Fortnite has been playable on mobile in the EU for a while, but United States users have been restricted from playing it. There have been some workarounds, but generally, the native iOS version is going to be the best way to experience it.

