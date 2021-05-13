PlayStation 5 Fans Are Pumped for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Next month, Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will release on PlayStation 5. With just a few short weeks to go until the game's release, fans are getting quite excited. The gameplay seems like a big step-up from previous entries, but the visuals are causing the biggest stir; Rift Apart looks like it will offer one of the best-looking experiences yet on next-gen consoles. On social media, fans came together to share their excitement for the new adventure, causing "Ratchet" to trend. It remains to be seen whether or not the game will live up to the hype, but Rift Apart certainly looks promising, thus far!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart!
Insomniac's latest keeps looking better.
Guys I can't bloody wait, Rift Apart keeps looking better and better after each new drop and reveal 🥰— Leaficune #RiftYaANewOne 🤍 (@leaficune) May 13, 2021
Breathe, guys. We're almost there.
I am once again way too freaking overwhelmed with too much ratchet and clank info and videos kakdlslfkdkg I'm very excited but it's too much. Have to step back and breathe— Manifesting Alister into Rift Apart (@LombaxFloof) May 13, 2021
Hopefully the next month flies by!
AND IT'S BECAUSE RIFT APART IS A MONTH AWA- wait it releases in a month?! already?!— Jeik E (@justjeike) May 13, 2021
It's great to see this kind of enthusiasm.
I dreamt that I was playing Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart today. Immersing myself in the worlds, playing for over 5+ hours at a time, at the edge of my seat during combat, all that stuff.
God, I can't wait for this game! It just makes me happy knowing it exists & is almost here.— NefariousLombax (@NefariousLombax) May 12, 2021
That's a good problem to have.
Idk what to play first... Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart or Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade 🤔— Leon Kennedy (@Ken_retro33) May 13, 2021
It seems like a lot of new fan accounts are popping up!
I have momentarily become a Ratchet and Clank fan account until the new game drops.— Maya (Webcomic Coming SOON) (@mayamourning) May 13, 2021
This is a good feeling for long-time fans.
The sheer amount of hype and relevance surrounding Ratchet & Clank at the moment.. you have to be a long-time fan of the series to understand how this feels.#RatchetPS5 #RatchetAndClankPS5 #RatchetAndClankRiftApart— Nathanael G. 🐯🐅 (@nategame101) May 13, 2021
Some are already predicting it will be one of the year's best.
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart might very well be contender for Game of the Year. If not, it’ll definitely be one of PS5’s best titles.— TTV Ξ Q U Λ Z N (@EquAzNTV) May 13, 2021