Bungie has created one of its best cinematic trailers yet for Marathon’s newest Shell, Bishop, which is saying a lot considering how great the studio is at these. Each Shell trailer showcases the character, but this is easily one of the most impressive and stylish. In it, Bungie reveals Bishop, a striking new Shell that immediately gives samurai robot vibes. There is no doubt this Shell will be a popular pick once it drops as part of Marathon’s Symbiote update and future plans. The trailer teases some possible aspects of the Shell’s kit, but we won’t know its full capabilities just yet.

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Bishop was previously teased as part of Marathon‘s upcoming Symbiosis update, which is scheduled to launch on December 8. However, Bungie’s latest cinematic offers a much better understanding of the playstyle the developer wants to encourage with the new Runner Shell. While most players would probably want to maintain some distance between themselves and their enemies in an extraction shooter, Bishop appears to thrive in close-quarters combat. Between its intimidating appearance, incredible speed, and devastating melee capabilities, the new Shell looks like something ripped straight out of a samurai fan’s dreams, and that’s certainly not a bad thing for Bungie’s shooter.

Marathon‘s New Bishop Shell Turns Players Into Deadly Robotic Samurai

Bungie shared the new Bishop Shell cinematic on November 24, accompanied by the tagline, “BISHOP SHELL // HUNTER KILLER. STRIKE ONCE, STRIKE FAST.” Sporting a striking red chassis, an extendable blade, and leg-mounted thrusters, Bishop systematically hunts down an opposing crew throughout the trailer. The robot uses firearms alongside throwing knives, showing the diversity of its kit.

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However, it’s the closing moments of the cinematic that really steal the show. After being shot by an opportunistic Rook, Bishop lowers itself into a combat stance, extends its blade, and uses its thrusters to rapidly dash toward its opponent, delivering a devastating melee strike reminiscent of classic samurai films. If this is anything to go by, Bishop could be exactly the shakeup Bungie needs to keep Marathon interesting and afloat.

Mobility is king in Marathon and Bishop appears to have that in spades. It could be great at crossing open areas, and extremely deadly when fighting inside buildings or navigating narrow corridors. An aggressive Bishop player could potentially close the distance before an opponent has time to reposition, making encounters particularly unpredictable.

Of course, the cinematic isn’t representative of actual gameplay, and Bungie has yet to fully detail Bishop’s abilities, cooldowns, or damage output. Balancing such a mobile, melee-focused character will undoubtedly be important. Bishop is also just one reason to be excited about Marathon‘s Symbiosis update. Bungie is introducing Expedition, a permanent PvE mode featuring roguelite elements, alongside an experimental 3v3 Team Deathmatch mode. Marathon’s future is looking up, and Bishop is just one part of that.