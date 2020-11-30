Playstation 5 Fans Upset at Gamestop Spark “Not a PS5” Trend

PlayStation fans are voicing their displeasure at GameStop as “Not a PS5” trends on Twitter. Many of the Sony hopefuls tried their hardest to snare a console all weekend but to no avail. Black Friday came and went, and it sounds like a lot of fans don’t have a PS5. GameStop’s social media innocently asked a question about who managed to scoop a deal, and the joke began to spread like wildfire. It’s been a rough go of it for thousands and thousands of consumers as they try to claim a Playstation of their own. They’ve slept outside in the cold, sat on virtual queues, and raced online for every restock announced. All of them end up being at their wit’s end because of this game of cat and mouse. Poor GameStop has just been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

People fighting GameStop employees when they have PS5 games but not a PS5. pic.twitter.com/H7jZOxUYre — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) November 29, 2020

This isn’t the first or last restock of the PS5. One of the recent Walmart restocks left gamers enraged too. It will be a second before you can just go into a store and purchase a Playstation. Sony had to put out a special statement thanking fans for their patience and comfort those who feel like the system is stacked against them.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” a statement from PlayStation read last week. “Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

Have you managed to grab a PS5 yet? Still out there looking? Let us know down in the comments!

GUILTY

Seeing the not a PS5 trend makes me feel like a 1%er because I have one — schaffer (@twerkfranklin) November 29, 2020

Feels bad man

Not a PS5 but… it’s not a PS5 pic.twitter.com/4bAsG7n7nE — Lucas ✨ (@Frankshole) November 30, 2020

It’s been a struggle

Not a PS5 is trending 🤣🤣🤣 people really are Desperate I’m fine with my PS4 I’ll get a 5 eventually — Andrew (@IrnBruDrinker1) November 29, 2020

Fam how

This is THE WILDEST PS5 resale scam I’ve seen so far and it’s NOT A PS5 !!!

$80 for an empty box.

At least Andy’s got you faded on the Manuel’s. pic.twitter.com/QybqxC9Uzc — Davey Francis’ less angry clone (@Daveyvaguely) November 29, 2020

Accurate

All these not a ps5 tweets remind me of something 🤔…… pic.twitter.com/8paxL0FeAy — Kati (@Kati_S86) November 29, 2020

Crying at this

Assemble!

GameStop is going to be ratio’d by Not a PS5 folks. https://t.co/ekCeeS66NW pic.twitter.com/vvIoPQkhOd — Negan Jeffrey (@mynameisNegan) November 30, 2020

Tragic stuff