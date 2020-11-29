PlayStation Video Says Goodbye to PS4 in Emotional Tribute

✖

The PS5 is out, which means PlayStation players, en masse, are starting to say goodbye to their PS4 and their PS4 Pro consoles. While Sony will continue to support the PS4 for at least a couple of years, and while most games are still coming to the console, the generation feels over, even if it isn't quite yet. And as you would expect, with the PS5 out, PS4 tribute videos are starting to surface, hitting PlayStation players right in their nostalgia.

Tapping into this nostalgia, YouTuber "Gameplay No Commentary" has uploaded a new tribute video that says goodbye to the PS4 and the many exclusive games released by Sony during the generation, including God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, Detroit: Become Human, Days Gone, Ratchet & Clank, and The Last Guardian.

The video doesn't include any of the latest PS4 games, like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and of course it doesn't include any upcoming PS4 games from Sony, but it's a pretty effective trip down memory lane for any hardcore PlayStation fan. Further, it really highlights how many great games Sony put out over the past seven years.

Again, it may seem premature to say goodbye to the PS4 with so many more great games coming to the console, including games from Sony, but for the many now on PS5, the PS4 generation is over and the PS5 era has begun.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals for both PS4 and PS5 -- click here or check out the links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What games define the PS4 generation for you?