PlayStation 5 Pro Announcement and a State of Play Rumored to Happen Soon

PlayStation may be revealing the long-awaited PlayStation 5 Pro this month, if new rumors are to be believed, but that's apparently not all that PlayStation has planned. Those same rumors suggest that in addition to the PlayStation 5 Pro announcement, we'll also be getting a State of Play meant to showcase some PlayStation 5 games including at least one first-party title that's supposedly going to be pretty big. These rumors follow previous suggestions that Nintendo could be planning a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement or acknowledgment this month, so September could end up quite full of news.

The latest PS5 Pro rumors and talks of a supposed PlayStation State of Play event come from a leaker known as Lunatic Ignus who's had some success in the past with PlayStation announcements and Black Myth: Wukong. According to the leaker's messages shared in Discord, the PS5 Pro will be announced as early as next week.

"Sony will hold a pretty big State of Play next week, the 'big' announcement that all of you are eagerly waiting [for] will take place on Tuesday/Wednesday," the leaker said.

Ignus revised their message soon afterwards to say that the "big announcement" which is presumably the PS5 pro will happen next week, but the State of Play will supposedly take place on either September 19th or September 20th. Of course, both messages were affixed with the usual acknowledgment about taking this with a grain of salt and that the info could be inaccurate, so we'll see in the next two weeks if PlayStation does deliver.

A week ago, the very reliable leaker shared a few new details about the new PS5 Pro console by saying that it will indeed be called the PS5 Pro just as many expected it'd be. A sketch of what the new PlayStation might look like was shared as well with a key difference being a trio of black stripes breaking up the otherwise white faceplates.

PlayStation naturally hasn't announced anything about a PS5 Pro or a new State of Play yet, but if it were to do so, the PS5 Pro will likely be a more sudden announcement via the PlayStation Blog while the State of Play will get a scheduling announcement prior to it airing.