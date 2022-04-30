PS5 VRR Test Shows Massive FPS Boosts in Select Games

✖

A new video shows just how much of a difference the new PlayStation 5 variable refresh rate update makes. Fans have been asking for VRR to be implemented on PS5 for quite some time, as the Xbox Series X had it on day one and it is a major game-changer for performance in some games. After an extended wait, Sony confirmed VRR would be rolling out on PS5 this past week and now, players are getting a chance to play games with new performance options. Following the news of the update, developers like Insomniac Games released updates for games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales to allow players to take advantage of VRR.

A new video from ElAnalistaDeBits showcases the differences between select games with and without VRR enabled. In Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales' performance RT mode is locked at 60 FPS when the feature is turned off, whereas it can get up to around 90FPS with VRR enabled. Other games like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can reach near 120FPS, showcasing the potential for the feature and its capabilities. The video also showcased other titles like Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5, Elden Ring, Dirt 5, and Astro's Playroom. Of course, this largely only matters to people with TVs and monitors with 120hz displays, but it should create better performance for future games.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to receive some major games both this year and next year. This year, Sony is expected to release God of War: Ragnarok and possibly some other unannounced games. In 2023, Insomniac Games will release Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will likely be a massive technical showcase. There are heaps of other games coming in the future as well such as Marvel's Wolverine and the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Naughty Dog is also reportedly working on a remake of The Last of Us as well as a new game that may be part of a new IP.

Have you tried VRR on PS5 yet? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.