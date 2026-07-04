PlayStation Acknowledges Sudden Surge in PS5 Disc Drive Demand, And Fans Aren’t Missing The Irony

Sony is already frustrating some fans thanks to its decision to stop producing disc versions of its PlayStation games in 2028, and a number of companies related to the gaming world have voiced their issues with that decision in the days since the initial announcement. Now we are starting to see some of the immediate fallout from that decision as more people look to buy a PS5 Disc Drive, and while Sony has acknowledged the potential surge, fans have no issue pointing out the irony of the entire situation Sony created.

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If you head to PlayStation’s PS Direct store, you can still pick up a Disc Drive for PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro consoles, which is great for fans who don’t already have one or want to make sure they have another on hand. Sony has now updated the page with a message stating its plan to cease disc production in 2028, and there is still a limit of 1 Disc Drive per customer due to “high demand”. With Sony acknowledging the phase-out of discs on the page and the fact that even with the increased attention, they still kept the 1 per customer limit in place, they could very well sell out sooner than expected, and fans took to social media to point out the irony in that scenario.

Fans Aren’t Holding Back In Pointing Out The Irony of Sony’s Disc Drive Limit

It didn’t take long for fans to point out how ironic it is that Sony has been limiting their disc drive to one per customer for a little while now, and yet there evidently isn’t enough demand to actually make physical discs. That isn’t connecting for everyone, and there are plenty who are letting Sony know about the disconnect.

@CatabolicState had the perfect GIF of hoarding toilet paper, but also made a great point. They wrote, “Sony: high demand for disc drives. Also Sony: discontinuing physical media in 3 years. It’s like limiting toilet paper sales because everyone’s boarding up their windows.” Another perfect GIF was posted by @Retrowarsuk, who wrote, “Pick a side Sony”.

@VonburyResearch wrote, “The company has only attributed the restriction to ‘high demand.’ Comedy writes itself.” Then @sediq_abub pointed out how truly back and forth they’ve been on the disc drive, writing, “First they took the disc drive, then they sold it back to us and now they’re rationing it like it’s a post apocalyptic resource”. The same was true of @Vssccard, who wrote, “Let me get this straight there is high demand for PlayStation disc drive but there is not a high demand for PlayStation discs can somebody explain how that works?”.

It will be interesting how Sony approaches the disc drive moving forward. They aren’t halting physical disc production for PlayStation games until January of 2028, but they are still supporting physical games that play on their console afterwards if you have a disc drive. That said, will they continue to produce disc drives up to that 2028 date, or will they run out of disc drives and choose not to make more at some point? If their choice ends up being the latter, it’s all but guaranteed that there will be some additional backlash, but we’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.

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