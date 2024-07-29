PlayStation Reveals New Astro Bot PS5 Controller

Astro Bot is coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6th, and that same day will see a brand-new DualSense controller based on the game. The Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense features a design inspired by the character’s blue, black, and white color scheme. The controller mostly has the same white color found on the standard DualSense design, but with some notable differences. The handles now have a blue color pattern, and the buttons also have blue accents. The best part is easily the touch pad, which now has a black color, as well as a pair of robotic blue eyes!

Pre-orders for the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense will be available August 9th at 7 a.m. PT from select retailers, as well as from PlayStation Direct. The controller will retail for $79.99. An image of the new PS5 controller can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not too unusual for a major PlayStation release to get its own DualSense controller design, but it’s particularly fitting in this case. Astro’s Playroom was largely a tech demo for the DualSense controller, highlighting things like haptic feedback, motion controls, and adaptive triggers. It’s been four years since that game’s release, and it seems like developer Team Asobi has come up with a number of different ways to utilize these features for Astro Bot. Since the game’s announcement in May, PlayStation has showcased several ways that the DualSense’s unique abilities will be used in the game, including new textures that will be felt during gameplay. Astro will also travel between worlds using the Dual Speeder, which is a ship that bears a close resemblance to the DualSense itself.

Over the last few years, Astro has become something of a mascot for the PlayStation brand, thanks to the efforts of Team Asobi. While Astro has mostly been used to showcase the abilities of various PlayStation devices, the quality of these experiences has left a lasting impact on players. It remains to be seen whether Astro Bot will continue that trend, but everything shown so far seems promising. There’s a lot of anticipation surrounding the game, and reception to the new controller already seems equally positive on social media. Since quantities of the controller will be limited, PlayStation fans should plan to pre-order if they want one!

Are you interested in buying this new DualSense controller? Do you plan on checking out Astro Bot when it launches in September? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!