PlayStation Black Friday 2022 Deals Are On: PS Plus, PS5 Games, and More

PlayStation's Black Friday 2022 deals are kicking off a week early, so you can get started on your holiday shopping with discounts on PS Plus memberships, a wide range of games for the PS5 and PS4, DualSense controllers, headsets, and more. All of the details you need can be found below.

Before we get started, if you are in the market for a PS5, Walmart is offering three chances to purchase the Playstation 5 for $499, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, the PlayStation 5 Console – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $559 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – God of War Ragnarök Bundle for $459. These drops will happen at the following times for Black Friday week:

Monday, 11/21, at 12p ET online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here)

online for Walmart+ members (you can sign up for Walmart+ here) Wednesday, 11/23, at 12p ET online for all customers

online for all customers Black Friday, 11/25, in-stores for all customers

PS5 and PS4 Game Deals for Black Friday 2022

PlayStation Black Friday deals on games for the PS5 and PS4 include dozens of titles, and you will be able to find many of them here on Amazon, here at Walmart (many are dropping on the 21st), here at Best Buy, and here at GameStop. Inside those links you'll also find deals on PS5 DualSense conrtrollers, wireless headsets, and more. Some standout game deals include the following (not all were available at the time of writing):

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition – 60% off

EA Sports FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5 & PS4 – 40% off

NBA 2K23 PS5 Standard Edition – 50% off

Gotham Knights PS5 Standard Edition – 40% off

EA Sports Madden NFL 23 PS4 – 50% off

Stray PS4 & PS5 – 20% off

The Last of Us Part I PS5 Standard Edition – 29% off

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition PS4 – 50% off

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 & PS5 – 50% off

Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition PS5 – 43% off

PS Plus Deals For Black Friday 2022

Between November 18th and November 28th, you can save 25% on any of the three PlayStation Plus 12 month membership plans: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium. Current PlayStation Plus members can save 25% when they upgrade to PlayStation Premium or Extra. That means that a year of PS Plus Essential will cost $44.99, PS Plus Extra will be $74.99, and PS Plus Premium will go for $89.99. You can see all of the new PS Plus titles that have come to Extra and Premium in November 2022 right here.