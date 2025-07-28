State of Decay 3 Reportedly Coming to PS5

State of Decay 3 is reportedly coming to PlayStation 5 at some point in the future. Xbox has radically changed in the last 25 years. When the console dropped in 2001, it was a direct rival to PlayStation and although Sony had already established itself and was the more popular console, Xbox put up a strong fight. They had great exclusive games like Halo, planted the seeds for Xbox Live, and had a promising future. They doubled down on all the things that made them great with Xbox 360, but then had a historic fumble with the Xbox One and have struggled to fully recover since then.

Xbox has had to adapt and change in order to stay competitive and relevant. This began by Xbox bringing a ton of games to PC, but it was more of the beginning of a push outside of Xbox consoles rather than the end. Xbox has started bringing over major exclusive titles like Forza Horizon 5 over to PS5. This started last year with a handful of smaller or older games like Pentiment and Sea of Thieves, but now includes some of Xbox’s biggest games. Now, it sounds like Xbox is considering bringing future games to PS5, potentially on day one.

State of Decay 3 Leaked for PS5

A new report from MP1st claims that State of Decay 3 is coming to PlayStation 5 at some point. State of Decay 3 is one of the most anticipated games from Xbox and was announced back in 2020. We’ve heard very little about it over the years, but there’s a lot of enthusiasm behind it. The first two games allow players to explore and survive in a zombie-infested open world. Players can build up safe houses, recruit other survivors, and manage a variety of resources to keep things running smoothly. It’s a proper zombie simulator and fans are excited to see just how ambitious State of Decay 3 could be.

Xbox fans also seemingly won’t be the only ones playing it, either. MP1st noted that a resume for a developer working at State of Decay studio Undead Labs mentions that State of Decay 3 is in development for PlayStation 5. It would be the first game in the series to come to PlayStation, though it’s possible Xbox could re-release a previous game similar to the Gears of War remaster for PS5. However, each State of Decay game has stood on its own, so it’s not like you need to play the other ones to really understand what’s going on. It’s unclear when this PS5 version could release, but it wouldn’t be shocking if it was day and date with Xbox.