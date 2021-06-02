NBA Star Paul George Shows Off Playstation Shoe Collection

Paul George loves PlayStation and he showed off his massive shoe collection recently. The NBA star actually sat down with Complex at his house to discuss his favorite pairs and that wild PS5 color he has with Nike. For those who don’t know the All-Star has been working with Sony for years now on special editions of his signature shoe. The latest model, the PG5 dropped with a PS5 colorway. There’s a home and an away variation for those who like a little color as well. In the first game of this Playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks, the forward used the white pair in a losing effort. But, since then, he’s turned up the heat in the shoes to tie the series at two games apiece. However, that’s not all George has stocked in his house. There are tons of Nike sneakers and some other classics on hand. Check out the video up above for a great look at all of them.

“I was blown away by the response to the release of the PG2 x PlayStation back in February. As a huge fan of PlayStation, I was honored to get the chance to collaborate on something that so many of you loved,” George said. “Because of that, I’m happy to announce that PlayStation, Nike Basketball, and I have returned with a new collaboration, the PG 2.5 x PlayStation Colorway.”

“For those who know me, gaming is a big part of who I am – I love the fans and I love this community, so it was amazing to see the gaming and sneaker worlds collide with the original PG2 collaboration,” he continued. “This time around, I wanted to take the design old school, back to my earliest days of gaming. For me – as I’m sure many of you can relate – those memories date back to the original PlayStation. Working with Nike and PlayStation, we focused on bringing that original PlayStation inspiration to life in this new design.”

George has the gamer bonafides and talked about why he loves the hobby. The Clippers forward explained how one Christmas changed his life forever on Nike’s blog.

“I just had a knack for video games,” the All-Star wrote. “As soon as I discovered PlayStation, I was throwing hints here and there to my dad — cutting out the clipping of a video game, cutting out the clippings of the PlayStation, leaving it on his dresser. I remember on Christmas morning, I unwrapped my gift and sure enough, it was the PS2. I've been a PlayStation guy ever since.”

Do you love these PS5 shoes? Let us know in the comments!