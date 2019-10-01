PlayStation Now Price Drops, Adds God of War and More

Sony’s PlayStation Now subscription service is now cheaper at every tier regardless of how long you’re subscribing for, the company announced on Tuesday. The new prices are in effect as of October 1st and cut the monthly subscription price in half with other types of the subscription seeing similar changes. Several big games have also now been added to the service that now has prices more in line with those you’d see from its main competitor, Xbox Game Pass.

The price drops were announced Tuesday and in a post on the PlayStation Blog where the new prices were detailed. The monthly cost has been dropped to $9.99 a month from $19.99, the quarterly price is now $24.99 down from $44.99, and the yearly cost is now $59.99 compared to the previous pricy cost of $99.99. Those who are already subscribed to the service will see the new prices reflected in their next billing cycle.

Joining the PlayStation Now catalog of games to mark the occasion are four new additions including some PlayStation exclusives and the latest Grand Theft Auto game. God of War, Grand Theft Auto V, inFAMOUS Second Son, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End are the four games that have been added and will be available for a couple of months before they’re cycled out for other games.

“These games will be available from October 1, 2019 until January 2, 2020,” PlayStation’s post about the new games and the price drop read. “Each month, the service will add a new selection of marquee games that will be available for a limited period. The marquee content is on top of the existing offering of popular evergreen titles that are added to PS Now on a regular basis.”

Grand Theft Auto Online is included in this PlayStation Now version of the game, so you’ll be able to play online for those months which will be welcome news seeing how that’s the part of the game that’s attracted so many players.

For anyone who’s already subscribed to the PlayStation Now service, a separate post on the PlayStation Blog answered any questions you may have about how the changes will affect you. The same post also reminded people that many of the games in PlayStation Now can be downloaded if you’d prefer not to rely on your Internet connection to stream them.

The price drops for PlayStation Now are now in effect and the latest games have n ow been added to the library.