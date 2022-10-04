PlayStation Boss Teases Day One Releases For PC

One of the main bosses at PlayStation has indicated that certain future releases from the company will come to both PlayStation 5 and PC on the same day. Ever since Sony started porting its games to PC a couple of years back, there has always been a sizable gap between each title's release on console and PC. And while it sounds like this will continue to be an ongoing trend with most first-party PlayStation games, it won't be true in every instance.

In a recent conversation with Julien Chieze, Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed that upcoming live-service games from developers within Sony will likely come to both PS5 and PC at the same time. Hulst explained that the reason for this move is because live-service games need to find larger audiences the moment they launch. Since the success of these titles depends on engagement and player support, PlayStation wants to seemingly let these titles loose on as many platforms at once to give them the best chance to succeed.

When it comes to games that wouldn't be categorized as live-service titles, though, Hulst said that there would still be a decent span of time between releasing on PS5 and then PC. Hulst stated that this gap will be "at least a year" for a number of other games that stem from PlayStation Studios. This means that projects like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and many others could still come to PC at some point, but their release on this hardware will be somewhat delayed.

All in all, this is a pretty expected strategy to hear from Hulst and makes quite a bit of sense for PlayStation as time goes on. While we have yet to see what some of Sony's future live-service titles will look like, that picture should start to become more clear in the months ahead.

What do you think about PlayStation's ongoing strategy when it comes to the PC platform? And are you surprised to hear that live-service games will likely launch on PC and PS5 at the same time? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.