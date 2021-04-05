PlayStation Plus: Last Call for March 2021's Free Games

✖

As previously announced, today is the last day that March 2021's PlayStation Plus free video games are available to subscribers. Tomorrow, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available to subscribers, but for now, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint are all still available until the changeover takes place early on April 6th.

All of the typical caveats for "free" PlayStation Plus video games apply here. These are only available to subscribers and are only available to them so long as they remain subscribed. Each video game is also specific to certain listed platforms with, for example, March's Final Fantasy VII Remake being specific to the PlayStation 4. Additionally, as is nearly always the case, these video games are specifically available to claim for the single month that they are available, after which the new video games rotate in -- which is exactly what is set to happen tomorrow.

From clueless cog to unlikely hero, Abe’s quest to save his fellow Mudokons continues in Oddworld: Soulstorm, your PS5 PlayStation Plus game for April. Full details on this month’s games: https://t.co/tQHAd5vfDk pic.twitter.com/CRtQ9RMJmn — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 31, 2021

As stated above, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, and Farpoint are all still available to claim for free from PlayStation Plus. As of tomorrow, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be available as the new PlayStation Plus free video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

