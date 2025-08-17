PlayStation Plus In Danger of Losing 22 Free Games Next Month

PlayStation Plus subscribers at the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers could be set to lose upward of 22 PS4 and PS5 games in September. For adding games to the middle and most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus, developers and publishers typically work out either one-year contracts with Sony or two-year contracts with Sony. There are, of course, exceptions to this, but generally speaking this a pretty consistent pattern. As a result, it makes predicting what games are going to leave PlayStation Plus any given month possible. To this end, back in July we relayed word that PlayStation Plus was probably going to lose The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in August, and then this month it happened. Suffice to say, what PlayStation Plus free games are leaving next month can’t be predicted with 100% accuracy, but it is also a far cry from throwing darts in the dark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of that said, here are the games that were added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in September 2024, and thus their contracts could expire next month: Far Cry 5, The Plucky Squire, Under the Waves, Night in the Woods, Pistol Whip, Chernobylite, Space Engineers, Ben 10, Road 96, Wild Card Football, Secret Agent Clank, Doom I + Doom II Enhanced, SkyGunner, and Mister Mosquito.

Meanwhile, here are the games added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in September 2023, and thus could leave next month after their two-year contracts run out: This War of Mine, Contra: Rogue Corps, Odin Sphere, Call of the Sea, West of Dead, Tails Noir, Dragon’s Crown, and Paw Patrol: Adventure City Calls.

There is no guarantee any of these PlayStation Plus games will depart, but there’s a good chance at least some of them, if not most of them, will. There aren’t any massive departures in this list, but Far Cry 5 is a noteworthy AAA game. Meanwhile, there are some good indies such as Night in the Woods, The Plucky Squire (which we particularly enjoyed when it released last year), and Pistol Whip.

What hardcore PlayStation fans will hope is not leaving is Ratchet and Clank spin-off, Secret Agent Clank, a great PSP exclusive. The idea that a PlayStation game would leave PlayStation Plus sounds implausible, but it does happen. Until we get official word though, remember to take everything above with a grain of salt. There is historical context backing up this speculation, but it is still speculation nonetheless.

H/T, Reddit.