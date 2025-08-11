New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is a Huge Hit With Over a Million New Players

A new free PlayStation Plus game is officially a huge hit, attracting over a million new players since it went free with the PlayStation subscription service earlier this month. And it remains free with any PS Plus subscription — PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium — until September 2. How many more PS Plus subscribers will check it out before then though, who knows, because it appears many have already. Not only is over a million new players an impressive get for the free PlayStation Plus game, but a seemingly unexpected achievement as since the game went free on PlayStation Plus it has had service issues, suggesting the developer did not anticipate the influx of new players to be as large as it has been.

This 1.3 million new players was specifically achieved in the first 24 hours of the game being available for free on all tiers of PS Plus, so not only was it a huge influx of players, but a rapid influx of new players. Ahead of the game’s PlayStation Plus launch, 300 new servers were added, but it was quickly apparent this was insufficient as these servers instantly filled up.

What makes this all the more unexpected is the new free PlayStation Plus game has been around since 2013, and specifically on PS4 since 2019. It doesn’t even have a PS5 version, though it is playable on the PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new free PlayStation Plus game is DayZ from Bohemia Interactive, which has attracted millions of players to date, making the fact that over 1.3 million PlayStation players were eager to try it out even more surprising. That said, how many of these new players are sticking with the game, we do not know.

To be clear, this is a full free game download. In other words, once this new PlayStation Plus game is claimed, it is free to keep forever, as long as you maintain an active subscription to any tier of PS Plus. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to the free PlayStation Plus game until you subscribe back up, unless of course you buy it outright via a separate purchase. In the meantime, DayZ being free with any PS Plus subscription is saving PlayStation Plus subscribers from a $54.99 purchase on the PlayStation Store.

