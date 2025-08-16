Free RPG From 2024 Is a “Hidden Gem” Say PlayStation Plus Users

An RPG available for free via PlayStation Plus is being hailed as a “hidden gem” by PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers. For those that don’t know, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the middle and most expensive tiers of PlayStation Plus, and both include a large, evolving library of PS4 and PS5 games that Sony regularly freshens by removing older games and adding new ones. At any given time though there are hundreds of games to choose from, so naturally many games don’t register a ton of interest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One game in particular that has been overlooked since it was added to PS Plus, and was generally overlooked when it released last year, is Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, an action-RPG from developer Dontnod Entertainment, a studio best known for the Life Is Strange series. Upon release, the RPG earned a very solid 81 on Metacritic; however, it was a commercial disappointment according to Dontnod Entertainment. To this end, it has never seemed to draw much attention on PS Plus either. Maybe this is changing though, because one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this month is a post recommending the RPG.

“A hidden gem – Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden,” reads the title of the post. “If you are wondering what to play next, try banisher. I’m baffled how I have never heard of this game….Highly recommend that game. If gameplay and enemies were better I would mention this game in the same sentence with Ghost of Tsushima, Cyberpunk 2077 or Horizon Zero Dawn.”

Play video

Of course, in isolation this one opinion is not that noteworthy, but it is not an isolated opinion as both the popularity of the post prove and some of the comments prove as well.

“The first game in a long time to really capture me. The story, characters and writing are top tier,” reads one of the comments. “The gameplay is fine. Combat is fun enough. It’s not a drag, it’s just not great. Can’t believe I hadn’t heard of this before. I definitely recommend it.”

Another comment adds: “I bought and played it at its launch and I really liked everything, I like Dontnod games since Remember Me, but they don’t have the marketing power that others do and they even had millions in losses with that game, it’s a shame because it’s fabulous.”

Those that decide to check Banishers: Ghost of New Eden based on these recommendations should expect to sit down with the RPG for at least 20 to 25 hours just to mainline it. Add in side content and this number is somewhere between 40 to 50 hours long. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 60 hours with the free RPG.

How long Banishers: Ghost of New Eden will be available via PS Plus, we do not know. This information, per usual, is not available. As long as it is though, it saves subscribers from paying $50 for the PS5 game.