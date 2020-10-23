PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for November 2020

It's almost November, which means it's almost time for the launch of the PS5. That said, while the 11th month of the year is drawing close, Sony still hasn't revealed the free PS4 games PlayStation Plus subscribers will get for the month. This month -- October -- Sony gave players Need for Speed and Vampyr. In terms of PlayStation Plus lineups, it's not the worst month ever, but it's far from the best. As a result, many PlayStation fans are hoping Sony will bounce back with November's offering, however, at the moment, it remains to be seen how the launch of the PS5 will change PlayStation Plus' free monthly games. Right now, PlayStation Plus Free Games includes two PS4 games every month. That's it. With the PS5 releasing, it remains to be seen what will change. You'd assume PS5 games will be added to this offering sooner rather than later, but who knows what the split will be. Will it be two PS4 games and two PS5 games, two PS4 games and one PS5 game, or one PS5 game and one PS4 game? Unfortunately, Sony hasn't talked about any of this yet, so for the purpose of this article, we are including both PS4 and PS5 games. As always, these are just predictions, and even the world's best fortune-teller can't completely and accurately predict the free games PlayStation Plus will serve up in November as there's a seemingly endless number of combinations Sony could go with, especially with the introduction of the PS5. That said, below you can check out the four games we think could end up being on the menu next month. Again though, these are just predictions based on observation, history of the service, and a general knowledge of the industry. There's no insider knowledge, rumors, or leaks contributing to any of these predictions. Side note - PlayStation Plus memberships can be had for 50% off at the moment.

Marvel's Spider-Man Reason: On November 12, the PS5 will release alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will undoubtedly be the console's biggest launch game. However, going into the release, the Marvel's Spider-Man brand is being hindered by some negative energy. Between the controversy around recasting Peter Parker, not allowing PS4 players to upgrade to Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered for free, and locking the remaster being a premium version of Miles Morales, PlayStation's Spider-Man series isn't in the best shape from a PR perspective. How can Sony remedy most of this? By making the game free. If you're on PS5, this will be the remastered version, and if you're on PS4, it will be the original version. Not only will this go a long way in damage control, but it will generate even more hype for the release of Miles Morales. Lastly, because Sony owns the game, it won't have to pay anyone to get the title into the PlayStation Plus Free Games lineup. About: "This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rest upon his shoulders." prevnext

Judgment Reason: The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are launching with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, a brand new mainline installment in the Yakuza series, which has traditionally been synonymous with PlayStation. While the game is eventually coming to PS5, Sony should look to counter this by making Judgment -- the most recent game from the developer behind the Yakuza series, which, according to many, is as good or better than the latest Yakuza games -- free. The game just released last year, so it may cost Sony a pretty penny, but if it wants to keep Yakuza fans distracted from the allure of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, it's a move Sony has to make. About: "From the team that brought you the critically acclaimed Yakuza series comes Judgment, a gritty tale of disgraced attorney Takayuki Yagami in his quest for redemption. Haunted by his past, he takes up arms as a private detective, clawing his way through Kamurocho’s underground crime network to investigate a string of grisly murders. In this psychological thriller, the balance between justice and mercy teeters on the edge." prevnext

Destruction: AllStars Reason: Destruction AllStars should be a Twisted Metal game, but it's not. It's a new IP, from a smaller developer that's going to be launching alongside some massive games in a highly-competitive multiplayer market. It has DOA written all over it. However, there is a niche for it to fill, especially with PlayStation fans yearning for more Twisted Metal. It's unique enough to be a success, but the problem will be getting enough players through the door. How does Sony remedy this problem? By making it free on PlayStation Plus. This model has worked for other multiplayer games, like Rocket League and most recently Fall Guys, and Destruction AllStars has the potential to mimic this success. And because Sony is publishing the game, there's no deal that has to be made. About: "Stars and cars collide. Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics, and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction, and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe." prevnext