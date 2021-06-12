PlayStation Plus Leak Reportedly Reveals One of July's Free Games

✖

One of the free PlayStation Plus games for July 2021 may have leaked, if a new report is to be believed. We are still a couple of weeks away from Sony revealing July 2021's PlayStation Plus games, but it looks like somebody may have spilled the beans early, or at least some of the beans. And according to these spilled beans, one of July's free PlayStation Plus games will be A Plague Tale: Innocence, or more specifically a new PS5 version of the game. In other words, the leak not only claims to know one of the free PlayStation Plus games for the month, but it claims to know that a PS5 version of the game is going to be revealed soon, and apparently released soon as well.

Word of all this comes the way of ResetEra insider Deluxera, who unfortunately doesn't seem to know what other free games PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting next month, or at least they don't mention any other game.

As for the game itself, A Plague Tale: Innocence hit back in 2019 via developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive. It's widely considered one of the best games of its year and went on to win a few awards during awards season. Right now, the game -- which is an action-adventure survival horror stealth game -- is available via the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna. There's been no word of next-gen versions, but it makes sense for the game to come next-gen consoles as one of Focus Home Interactive's biggest hits to date.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is said. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt or two. The last few months, PlayStation Plus' free games have leaked early, but those leaks have been from different sources.

