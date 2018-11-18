One Year of PlayStation Plus Is Just $40 for Black Friday

The PlayStation Plus deal that brings down the price of a 1-year subscription to only $40 is back just in time for Black Friday and the holidays afterwards.

A deal that comes around every now and then but is most commonly seen around the holiday season when every PlayStation owner is either renewing their own subscription or buying them as gifts, 1 year of PlayStation Plus has been marked down to $40 by Amazon. That’s $20 off the normal price and is just $15 more than what you’d pay if you wanted to get 3 months, a subscription that costs $25, so you’re getting much more value by taking advantage of Amazon’s discount. PlayStation Plus subscriptions stack on each other as well, so even if you’re only a month or two into your subscription right now, you can go ahead and add another year onto the duration instead of having to pay full price later or waiting for it to go on sale again.

Since the product is a digital code, receiving and redeeming it is easy as well seeing how Amazon will just drop it directly into your inbox so that there’s no need to wait for a physical product to ship. The discounted PlayStation Plus card is currently sitting at the No. 1 best seller in Amazon’s video games section ahead of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Pokemon, Let’s Go! along with other consoles and products, if that gives any indication of how wildly popular the deal is.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus service is required to play most games online – Fortnite being one big exception that doesn’t require the subscription – but it also gives PlayStation users more than just online gameplay. Free games are available through the service that change out every month, this month’s being Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition and Yakuza Kiwami, and subscribers will also get discounts on games, DLC, and other online products. The biggest benefit that people will get out of it by far will still be the ability to play online with others though, so having PlayStation Plus is mandatory if you have any plans to play Fallout 76 or other online-only games either by yourself or with others.

Amazon’s 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription for $40 deal is available now with no end date currently listed for the promotion.

