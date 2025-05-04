PlayStation Plus Feature Makes Classic PS3, PS2, and PS1 Games Better

A PlayStation Plus Premium feature makes classic PS3, PS2, and PS1 games better, as some PS Plus subscribers recently learned. The main attraction of PS Plus Premium is the unlimited access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and even PSP games. Those after PS Vita games though, still need to buy the console as the classic PlayStation hardware has not been added to the PS Plus Premium library, making it the one notable absence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, most of these classic PlayStation games can be purchased outright on the PlayStation Store, though there are some exclusives to PS Plus Premium. Meanwhile, there are also some exclusive features, such as the Save and Rewind feature. And as some PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers over on Reddit note, this feature is a real game changer.

“Playing through the Jak and Daxter games for the first time, thanks to PS Plus Premium. I adored the first game, but I am so grateful for the ‘save/rewind’ feature,” reads a recent post on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page.

“I agree about the save rewind feature. I abuse the hell out of it on every classic game i play,” reads one of the comments on the post. “The new features make all these childhood games a lot easier. I’m still figuring out how we were able to beat some of them when we were young…particularly some hard ones like the Crash saga,” reads another comment.

Now, it is important to note that not every PlayStation classic available via PS Plus Premium supports this feature, but for those that do, the feature is a game changer, especially considering the save states of many of these games are not that forgiving. Rather than losing minutes, if not more, of time when you die and are reloaded to the last check point, rewinding is a great time saving option.

Jak and Daxter

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you enjoyed this PS Plus Premium feature?